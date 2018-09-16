FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- A hit-and-run driver was arrested Saturday after causing a crash at Palm Coast Parkway NW and Palm Lakes Parkway.

Jonathan DeMartino charged in hit-and-run

DeMartino caused two crashes Saturday

Man also accused of stealing from Home Depot

Flagler County deputies received a call from someone passing by who said there was an accident between an SUV and a blue truck that fled the scene. The sheriff's office received additional calls of a blue truck 'driving crazy' and 'speeding,' which led deputies to a blue truck that had crashed at the wood line on Old King Road. Deputies said the suspect fled on foot into the woods.

Witnesses described the driver who deputies believed to be 37-year-old Jonathan DeMartino from Palm Coast, who is well known to Flagler deputies.

DeMartino was located at his home and arrested. Officials also said they found $1,196 worth of hand tools that were stolen from Home Depot.

DeMartino is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and grand theft. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Deputies say DeMartino has a criminal history of grand theft, shoplifting, violation of probation, and possession.