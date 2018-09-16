ORLANDO, Fla. -- A better chance of scattered storms returns this afternoon for Central Florida. Unlike Saturday, there will be more moisture to fuel scattered afternoon and early evening storms.

Increased chance of afternoon showers, storms

Highs in the low to mid-90s

Temperatures will start out in the 70s this morning and climb into low to mid-90s by the afternoon. Temperatures will feel more like August rather than mid to late September. Feel like temperatures will be near 100° or hotter. So it is important to take it easy when heading outside today and to drink plenty of water. Storms will develop by midday. Any showers or storms will taper off this evening with gradually clearing skies overnight.

Monday morning temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 70s. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s on Monday afternoon. The coverage of storms for the start of the workweek will be 30 to 40 percent. So you may need the rain gear for the commute home from work and school.

Storm coverage will remain at 40 to 50 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 70s. Afternoon temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid-90s for the middle of the week.

Your surf forecast for today is for fair conditions. East-northeast swells mixing with east-southeast swells. Wave heights will be 3-5 feet with a high rip current threat continuing today. Water temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a UV Index of an eight.

If you’re doing any boating, the small craft caution continues today with 3 to 5 feet seas. The winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 knots with a moderate chop on the intracoastal waters.

TROPICAL UPDATE

In the tropics, Florence continues a slow progression toward the west and northwest through the Carolinas. Flooding will still be a huge concern across most of North Carolina this afternoon. Florence is expected to continue to weaken and move into the Ohio River Valley by tomorrow afternoon.

Helene and Joyce are still in the north central Atlantic. Helene has been impacting the Azores with heavy rain and gusty winds this weekend. Helene is expected to be an open wave of low pressure in the next 24-48 hours.

Joyce will remain in the north central Atlantic and eventually weaken into an area of low pressure by the middle of the week.

The remnants of Isaac continue to move through the Caribbean. There is a low chance of redevelopment over the next few days.

Outside of these remaining systems, the tropics look to remain relatively quiet over the next week. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

