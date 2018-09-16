ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old man was shot outside an Orange County restaurant early Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the parking lot of La Casa De Los Chimis at 517 North Semoran Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a large crowd leaving the area on foot and in vehicles.
Witnesses told deputies the shooter was a man possibly between the ages of 20 and 30. They also told deputies an injured man was seen limping away from the scene.
An hour after the shooting, the 23-year-old man arrived at Florida Hospital East with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries were not life-threatening, deputies said.
The man was uncooperative with investigators and refused to press charges, deputies said.