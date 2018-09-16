ORLANDO, Fla. -- Volunteers from the Salvation Army in Central Florida and throughout Florida are providing assistance to those in North Carolina affected by Florence.

One hundred volunteers from Florida are helping to provide aid for the hurricane victims. Four of them are from Central Florida, including 76-year-old Bill Sweet from Orlando.

“It makes you feel good to work with God and help them feel better for the trauma they are going through,” said Sweet.

Sweet has volunteered in several natural disasters.

“2008 Hurricane Ike, the tornado in Alabama, Birmingham, Alabama, after Hurricane Irene in North Carolina, along with Hurricane Harvey and Irma,” said Sweet.

The Salvation Army provides many services.

“Get by day to day, we also provide emotional services to console them and get them on their feet in any way possible,” said Salvation Army spokesperson Shawn Lafata.

The volunteers left Wednesday to help those in need in North Carolina.