ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florence made landfall Friday morning around 7:15 a.m. near Wrightsville Beach.

Florence continues to weaken

Moving slowly over S.C.

Flooding still a threat

Florence remains a tropical storm with the center located 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and 45 miles south-southeast of Florence, South Carolina.

This will be a long duration event of flooding rain, storm surge, and very strong winds over a widespread area. Already rainfall amounts of 8 to 10 inches or more have been estimated by radar. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for portions of eastern North Carolina Friday with already some locations exceeding a foot of rain.

Florence contains maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The weakening trend will continue today.

Florence is moving slowly forward, to the west-southwest at 2 mph. Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The minimum central pressure is 989 mb.

Swells generated by Florence have been impacting the southeastern US, including Florida, and will continue to do so into the weekend. While wave heights will start to drop, a high risk of rip currents will prevail.

The following watches and warnings continue:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Myrtle Beach South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

*Pamlico Sound, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

*Pamlico Sound

As the storm continues inland, Florence is projected slowly track west-southwest across the Carolinas, where it will pose a significant flood threat due to the incredible amount of rainfall forecasted. Some areas could exceed 30 to 40 inches of rain from the storm.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Isaac has dissipated in the Caribbean. The winds have dropped to 35 mph. The remnants of Isaac will likely continue to produce gusty winds and occasionally heavy rain while moving westward across the central and western Caribbean during the next few days. The remnants of Isaac are expected to produce rainfall of 2-4 inches with isolated higher totals in the Dominican Republic, southern Haiti and Jamaica.

Helene remains a tropical storm, roughly 185 miles west of the Azores. This storm will not threaten the United States, but a Tropical Storm Warning continues for all of the Azores islands. Helene will impact these islands with rain and wind from today into Sunday.

Tropical Storm Joyce remains out to sea in the north central Atlantic, 955 miles west-southwest of the Azores. With winds of 50 mph, this storm will stay over open waters and will become post-tropical by early next week.

Finally, the disorganized area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico has a low likelihood of development, but will still bring rain to parts of south Texas this weekend.

There’s also a small area of potential development near Bermuda, running a low chance of gaining tropical characteristics.

The next name on the list is Kirk.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.