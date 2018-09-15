ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dry air continues to dominate across Central Florida. This will continue to lead to only a few storms this afternoon. The best chance for storms will be south of Orlando into portions of Osceola County and southern Brevard County.

Low rain chances today

Temperatures in the 90s

Rain chances to increase Sunday

High temperatures today will be hotter than average. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with feel like temperatures near 100.

Any storms that do develop today will come to an end by sunset.

Sunday morning temperatures will start out in the 70s. Moisture will move back into Central Florida for Sunday afternoon. This will lead to a better chance for scattered storms for the second half of the weekend.

High temperatures will still be warmer than average. Highs for most areas will be in the low to mid-90s. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the 70s once again for Monday morning.

There will be a better chance for afternoon and early evening storms for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The coverage of storms will be 40 to 50 percent for Central Florida. Afternoon high temperatures this week will be in the lower 90s with morning temperatures starting out in the 70s.

In the tropics, Florence continues to dump heavy rain and move slowly through the Carolinas. This track and slow movement will keep the flooding risk extremely high through the weekend in both South and North Carolina.

Joyce and Helene are expected to stay out at sea and eventually weaken into open areas of low pressure.

Your surf forecast for today:

Today will see fair surfing conditions with an east-southeast swell mix. Wave heights will be 2-3+ feet. The rip current risk remains dangerous and high. It is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard when heading into the water. Water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s with an UV Index of an eight.

If you’re doing any boating this afternoon there will be a slight chance for a few storms. Winds will be out of the west switching to the southwest from 5-10 knots. Seas will be 3-4 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

