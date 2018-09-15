DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A man was injured in a shooting in Daytona Beach on Friday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Madsen shot in Daytona Beach

Shooting occurred over argument about a tattoo

Madsen received non-life threatening injuries

The shooting was reported around 11:11 p.m. in the area of 10th Street and Vine Street.

Deputies found 24-year-old Daniel Madsen, of Palm Coast, lying on the ground near the corner of Old Kings Road and David Drive with a gunshot wound.

Madsen was transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, Madsen told deputies that he was riding his bike when a vehicle pulled alongside him and the driver asked him about a tattoo Madsen owed him. Madsen then got into the vehicle and an argument ensued. Madsen said when he got out of the vehicle, the driver followed him and shot him.

Madsen said he rain to a nearby house for help.

The investigation remains ongoing.