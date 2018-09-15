SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Seminole County Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Mims.

Two-story house fire in Mims

No one inside, officials say

Flames shooting through roof

Officials say they received a call from a neighbor just before 12 p.m. about a two-story house on fire. When fire crews arrived they found flames going through the roof.

Officials say the firefighters were initially in an offensive mode, but had to switch to a defensive mode due to the intensity of the fire.

Crews were able to search the home once for people before switching to a defensive mode. Officials said the crews did not locate anyone inside the home.

The Volusia County Fire Department is assisting in fighting the fire due to the home being located right near the Volusia County line.

