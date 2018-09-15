WILMINGTON, NC. — Florence may have weakened into a tropical storm, but the strong wind gusts and rain are still dominating the North Carolina coastline.

The rain continues, the wind continues, and the former hurricane is sticking around -- leaving its mark.

The Cape Fear River looked like rushing rapids, even moving the opposite way due to Florence's winds.

The water has overflowed onto the Wilmington historic area of Water Street, giving it a new meaning, as the flooding continues to rise from the storm's relentless downpours.

“We just decided to make an effort before the storm stops to help as many people as we can,” said Bianca Jeter, whose group is braving the floodwaters, picking up branches and checking on shuttered businesses.

“A lot of people got stuck in their vehicles, in the water areas," she told Spectrum News. “And a few people got stuck, and we helped them out.”

One of the casualties of the high water -- a lone Mustang sitting in the parking lot.

Adding salt to the wound, its windows were left cracked open.

In the distance, the famed Battleship North Carolina was on its deck, and look like a plane appearing to be running. But it was fueled by the powerful winds whipping across the area.

We ran into this group while we were a block or two away from the river. They were outside helping push cars out of the flooded areas, picking up debris. #FlorenceNC #Wilmington pic.twitter.com/o43As2I9ks — Shannon Delaney (@shannonkdelaney) September 15, 2018

Flood waters are only expected to continue to rise, but for Jeter and her friends, they won't stop helping until it's over.

“It's our city; if we don't take care of it, who will?” she said.

The Cape Fear River is already at an all-time high level -- surpassing Hurricane Matthew two years ago and Hazel back in 1953.

