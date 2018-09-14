WASHINGTON -- Americans will get a text alert from President Trump next week. It's only a test.

People will get test text from the Wireless Emergency Alerts system for the first time on Thursday, Sept. 20. The system sends out a nationwide text to the public in the event of an emergency.

We don't actually know if the president will send the text himself, but it will have a headline that says "Presidential Alert." The president is the only one who can determine if an alert needs to be sent out.

The alert will be sent out on Sept. 20 around 2:18 p.m. eastern time.

FEMA says any compatible cell phone tied to a participating wireless provider that is switched on and in the range of cell tower should get the alert once.

The system is normally used to send out an Amber Alert or a severe weather event on your phone. It is also meant to be used in a national emergency, only by the president. You should hear the same special tone and your phone should vibrate.

The message will have a header that says "Presidential Alert" and text that says: "This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No Action is needed."

Presidential alerts will only be sent out if there is a national emergency that is not extreme weather or Amber Alerts.

You can't opt out of the WEA test.

You've probably already heard of the Emergency Alert System, which sends a national public warning via radio and television in the event of an emergency and conducts periodic tests.

An EAS message will also be sent out at the same time.

If the test is postponed for some reason, the back-up date is Wednesday, Oct. 3.

To learn more about the Wireless Emergency Alerts system, head to the FEMA website. You can also go to the FEMA website HERE to learn more about the national test.