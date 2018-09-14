BARTOW, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Lesley Perez of Bartow.

Missing Child Alert activated for teen with autism

Bartow Police say she never checked into school

Last seen around 1300 block of South Floral Ave.

Bartow Police Dept. say Lesley has autism and reportedly never checked into school and was not picked up by her caregivers Thursday afternoon.

She lives in a group home facility, police added.

According to the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement, the teen is 5-foot-4-inches, weighs 116 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lesley was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of South Floral Avenue in Bartow.

She was last seen wearing a black and dark green t-shirt, with cuffed blue jean shorts, and tennis shoes.

Lesley was also seen carrying a pink and gray hoodie, says FDLE.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bartow Police at 863-534-5034, 911, or Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.