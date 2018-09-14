WILMINGTON, NC -- A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their home Friday in Wilmington, North Carolina. Police say their deaths are related to Hurricane Florence.

Florence-related deaths up to 4

Mother, infant killed when tree fell on home

In Pender County: Woman died of heart attack

Man died while plugging in a generator

The tree fell on top of a home on Mercer Avenue, trapping the mother, child and father inside. Rescue crews were able to pull the father out of the home and get him to an area hospital. No word on his condition.

HAPPENING NOW. Rescue efforts underway after a tree topples on a home in #Wilmington. One person taken to nearby hospital, two people are still inside. @MyNews13 #FlorenceNC #NorthCarolina pic.twitter.com/xzgUHD0Zei — Shannon Delaney (@shannonkdelaney) September 14, 2018

FLORENCE DAMAGE: strong winds topple tree into #WilmingtonNC home, three people trapped inside. One rescued at this point. Plus, other damage from around area #HurricaneFlorence @MyNews13 @BN9 #SpectrumNews pic.twitter.com/TzGwGlQIjm — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 14, 2018 Police have not released the identities of the family members, but they believe the mother and child were the first Florence-related deaths in Wilmington, and among four deaths related to Florence in general.

The hurricane made landfall Friday morning in at Wrightsville Beach, knocking down trees and causing flooding throughout the eastern part of the state.

Wrightsville Beach is the closest beach to Wilmington, and about 10 miles from the coast.