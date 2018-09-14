WILMINGTON, NC -- A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their home Friday in Wilmington, North Carolina. Police say their deaths are related to Hurricane Florence.
- Florence-related deaths up to 4
- Mother, infant killed when tree fell on home
- In Pender County: Woman died of heart attack
- Man died while plugging in a generator
The tree fell on top of a home on Mercer Avenue, trapping the mother, child and father inside. Rescue crews were able to pull the father out of the home and get him to an area hospital. No word on his condition.
Police have not released the identities of the family members, but they believe the mother and child were the first Florence-related deaths in Wilmington, and among four deaths related to Florence in general.
The hurricane made landfall Friday morning in at Wrightsville Beach, knocking down trees and causing flooding throughout the eastern part of the state.
Wrightsville Beach is the closest beach to Wilmington, and about 10 miles from the coast.