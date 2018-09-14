FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florence is whipping up the waves at Florida’s beaches, but officials in Flagler Beach said so far there is minimal impact.

Flagler officials on Florence: minimal impact at beaches

City manager says they've only seen minor erosion

"Big ones out there, wow," said Cheryl Johnson.

Paul and Cheryl Johnson moved to Florida for the beach.

"We've been down here for two years now, and it’s just has been so rough with the ocean today especially. We had come here to pick up shells, but there's no shells today -- too rough," said Cheryl.

Friday, they kept their distance from the water.

"Don't go too far, because you'll fall in," Cheryl told her husband.

Here’s a glimpse at @flaglerbeachfl today. The city is reporting minimal impact from #HurricanFlorence so far. What beach goers have experienced this week-coming up at 5 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6OncYjQpKo — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) September 14, 2018

The Johnsons said the past few days haven’t been picture-perfect with Florence causing rough surf and huge waves.

"It is so rough, and it is frosty, and the waves keep breaking closer and closer," said Cheryl.

There was a lot of uncertainty as Florence approached our coast, and with the storm more than 100 miles away, it caused strong rip currents.

But what the area hasn’t seen is coastal flooding, washed away turtle nests, and road washouts.

The Flagler Beach city manager said so far, the beach only suffered minor erosion.

The Johnsons remember what the beach looked like from hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

"When I came over to look at the area, I was amazed," said Paul Johnson.

The couple is grateful to have dodged Florence.

"Hopefully we'll make the whole season and not have any more," said Cheryl.

But they said they're praying for mercy on the Carolinas.

"I'm very thankful, and I just wish that the people in the Carolinas would be OK, I just pray," said Cheryl.

There are still chances of at a high rip current risk Saturday, but the wave heights are dropping.