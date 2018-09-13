WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday denied that nearly 3,000 died as a result of Hurricane Maria, contradicting the Puerto Rican government's formal death toll, increased after a George Washington University study.

"3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000..." Trump said in a tweet Thursday morning.

In a second tweet, Trump said the 2,975 death toll was a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

The death toll was officially 64 until earlier this month, when Puerto Rico's governor raised it following a study by researchers at George Washington University that accounted for Puerto Ricans who died amid the heat, lack of electricity and other effects. Much of the U.S. territory was without power for weeks after the storm hit in September 2017, and even now, there are small pockets of the island without power.

Trump earlier this week said that his administration's handling of Maria was "an incredible, unsung success."

But in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a report blasting its own response to Maria . The 2017 Hurricane Season FEMA After-Action Report says officials took days to get supplies to the island and then struggled with distribution and tracking of supplies.

Florida's political leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, came out to say that they disagree with the president's tweets.

I disagree with @POTUS– an independent study said thousands were lost and Gov. Rosselló agreed. I've been to Puerto Rico 7 times & saw devastation firsthand. The loss of any life is tragic; the extent of lives lost as a result of Maria is heart wrenching. I'll continue to help PR — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 13, 2018

The president’s comments on the nearly 3,000 American lives lost in Puerto Rico are shameful. We deserve and expect more from someone who holds the highest office in our country. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 13, 2018

These days even tragedy becomes political. 3k more Americans died in #PuertoRico after Hurricane than during comparable periods before. Both Fed & local gov made mistakes. We all need to stop the blame game & focus on recovery, helping those still hurting & fixing the mistakes. https://t.co/NQRKWbWEdh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 13, 2018

Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.