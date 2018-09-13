WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday denied that nearly 3,000 died as a result of Hurricane Maria, contradicting the Puerto Rican government's formal death toll, increased after a George Washington University study.
- Trump contradicts Puerto Rican government's official Maria death toll
- President tweets that 3,000 people didn't die in Puerto Rico
- He called the elevated death toll an attempt to make him look bad
- Political leaders disagree with president's tweets
"3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000..." Trump said in a tweet Thursday morning.
In a second tweet, Trump said the 2,975 death toll was a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.
The death toll was officially 64 until earlier this month, when Puerto Rico's governor raised it following a study by researchers at George Washington University that accounted for Puerto Ricans who died amid the heat, lack of electricity and other effects. Much of the U.S. territory was without power for weeks after the storm hit in September 2017, and even now, there are small pockets of the island without power.
Trump earlier this week said that his administration's handling of Maria was "an incredible, unsung success."
But in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a report blasting its own response to Maria. The 2017 Hurricane Season FEMA After-Action Report says officials took days to get supplies to the island and then struggled with distribution and tracking of supplies.
Florida's political leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, came out to say that they disagree with the president's tweets.
Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.