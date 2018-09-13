ORLANDO, Fla. — The outer bands of Hurricane Florence have arrived along the coast of North Carolina as the storm gets closer to land.

Hurricane Florence presents 'life-threatening situation'

A Category 2 hurricane, the center of Florence is located 205 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, N.C. Florence presents a life-threatening situation with significant flooding and storm surge expected for the Carolina coastline.

The forecast for landfall has Florence moving ashore Friday in southeastern North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. This track may still shift a bit in the next 36 hours.

Florence contains maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is expected to remain a hurricane as it nears the Carolina coast. Slight weakening may occur at landfall, but overall this storm will impact areas from the southeastern United States to the mid-Atlantic coastline with life-threatening flooding and storm surge.

Swells generated by Florence have been impacting the southeastern U.S., including Florida, and will continue to do so through the rest of this week.

Locally, a coastal flood advisory has been issued for Flagler County until 8 p.m., Friday and a high surf advisory is in effect through Thursday night.

A small craft advisory has been posted through 5 a.m., Friday. A high risk of rip currents will prevail into the weekend.

Florence is now moving to the northwest at 15 mph. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. The minimum central pressure is 956 mb.

The following watches and warnings have been posted:

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

North of the North Carolina/Virginia Border to Cape Charles Light Virginia

Chesapeake Bay South of New Point Comfort

After landfall, Florence is projected slowly track west or southwest across the Carolinas and northern Georgia, where it will pose a significant flood threat due to the incredible amount of rainfall forecasted.

Some areas could exceed 30 to 40 inches of rain from the storm.

Tropical Storm Isaac's future uncertain

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Isaac is nearing the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph.

Isaac is expected to maintain tropical storm status as it moves west past the Lesser Antilles into the Caribbean Sea.

While it is still too early to tell the future of Isaac, models suggest it will battle wind shear and weaken in the Caribbean Sea.

There is some uncertainty regarding this, so we encourage you to check back for updates often.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Dominica

Guadeloupe

Martinique

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Antigua

Barbuda

Montserrat

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Martin and St. Maarten

Isaac is expected to produce rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with some isolated totals near 8” across Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe.

A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels is possible.

Hurricane Helene continues to lose strength

Hurricane Helene continues to weaken and is expected to be a tropical storm by Thursday night.

For now, Helene is a Category 1 storm roughly 1,170 miles southwest of the Azores. This storm will not threaten the United States, but interests in the Azores are encouraged to monitor the progress of Helene.

Subtropical Storm Joyce no threat to land

Sub-Tropical Storm Joyce is out to sea in the north central Atlantic, 945 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

With winds of 45 mph, this storm will stay over open waters and will not threaten any landmass.

Elsewhere

Finally, a disorganized area of low pressure over the south central Gulf of Mexico is projected to drift westward and potentially take on tropical characteristics.

It has a medium chance of becoming a tropical system in the next two to five days.

While it would not threaten Florida, interests in coastal Texas and Louisiana are encouraged to watch the progress of this system as it has the potential to produce heavy rainfall.

The next name on the list is Kirk.

There is also a small area of potential development behind Florence, running a low chance of gaining tropical characteristics.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.