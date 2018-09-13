PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- About 140 airmen from the 920th Rescue Wing have been deployed to Georgia to be ready to help with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The reserve airmen, based at Patrick Air Force Base on the Space Coast of Florida, will be performing hurricane relief exercises at Georgia's Moody Air Force Base, the wing said in a news release.

If the Federal Emergency Management Agency or Air Force gives the order to provide Hurricane Florence disaster relief, the 920th airmen will be prepared to help, the wing said.

On Wednesday, four HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and two HC-130P/N aircraft, which perform search-and-rescue missions, deployed to Moody. More equipment and the rest of the airmen departed Thursday.

Last September, the wing deployed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, where Patrick airmen saved more than 230 lives, the wing said.

(Video by Kelly Goonan/U.S. Air Force)