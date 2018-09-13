CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With Hurricane Florence projected to impact the Carolina coastlines and over one million people forced to evacuate, one bride is determined to not let a hurricane ruin her big day.

Karen Hill has been planning her dream wedding for over a year and plans to have it, rain or shine.

As Hill, her fiance and their guests travel south from Charlotte to Savannah, their main goal is to obtain their marriage license.

"Everybody's like, it's supposed to be good luck if it rains on your wedding day, so imagine what a hurricane is,” Hills said.

Due to the Category 4 hurricane, guests traveling to their wedding have experienced difficulties.

"We've had some guests pull back, mostly ones that are traveling into Savannah via plane. I guess the airlines have been sending out a lot of advisories and things like that, and letting people change their travel, and so we've kind of periodically had people dropping out,” Hill said.

As Hill packs her last few items before departing she grabbed a stack of cards.

"These are all of our thank you cards for our wedding party that we're giving them for being part of our wedding, and now especially for traveling to our wedding,” she said.