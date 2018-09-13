FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Flagler County was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to walk off with bricks of marijuana that washed up on the beach.

Robert Kelley, 61, of Palm Coast, Florida, is facing a felony charge of marijuana possession over 20 grams.

The Flagler Sheriff's Office said a person called authorities to report that they could see several packages of marijuana washing up on the beach at Jungle Hut Road Park.

They also said they saw Robert Kelley trying to take some of the packages of marijuana – and other people were reportedly trying to do the same.

When deputies arrived at the beach, they made contact with Kelley, who told them he was holding the packages in his vehicle for law enforcement. But when they asked why he didn't alert law enforcement, deputies said Kelley told them he didn't know whether the Sheriff's Office would show up.

Flagler deputies searched Kelley's vehicle, where they found a brick of marijuana in plastic packaging, weighing about 11 pounds and hidden in a beach towel, deputies said.

Kelley is being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention facility on $2,500 bond.

The Sheriff's Office said it's recovered about 100 pounds of marijuana on Flagler beaches in the past couple of days. Marijuana has also been washing up on beaches in St. Johns and Volusia counties .