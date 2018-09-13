ORLANDO, Fla. -- Rosen Hotels & Resorts is offering special discounted "distress" rates at its Orlando-area hotels for Hurricane Florence evacuees.
All of the company's nine Orlando-area hotels are pet-friendly, and there's no extra fee for pets under the distress rate, the company said in news release. The hotels also are offering free Wi-Fi.
Florence rates are $59 a night for Rosen's six "leisure" hotels:
- Rosen Inn International, 7600 International Drive
- Rosen Inn closest to Universal, 6327 International Drive
- Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando, 9000 International Drive
- Midpointe Hotel, 9922 Hawaiian Court
- Clarion Inn & Suites at International Drive, 9956 Hawaiian Court
- Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista, 8442 Palm Parkway
The "leisure" hotels are also offering a two-adult breakfast buffet package for $10 more per night. The breakfast package must be requested when you book.
Special Florence rates are $79 a night at the company's other three hotels:
- Rosen Plaza, 9700 International Drive -- call 1-800-627-8258 to book
- Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive -- call 1-800-204-7234
- Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd. -- call 1-866-996-6338
The reduced rates will be in effect until the storm is no longer a threat, Rosen Hotels said. Call 1-866-337-6736 or go to www.orlandohotels4less.com/hurricane for more information.