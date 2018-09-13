ORLANDO, Fla. -- As the threat of Hurricane Florence gets closer, groups and charitable organizations in the Orlando area are already starting to collect relief supplies for the storm's recovery efforts.

Here's a list of groups that are collecting supplies, what they need, where to drop off and how to contact them. (Spectrum News is not affiliated with these relief efforts, so check with the groups for further information.)

Orange County

Ace Cafe Orlando: Accepting Florence relief donations at 100 W. Livingston St. in downtown Orlando until noon Thursday, Sept. 20 on behalf of 365 JeepLife, a local Jeep club. U-Haul trucks will drive the supplies to North and South Carolina. Items wanted include: Bottled water, hygiene items, bug spray, blankets, pet food, baby food, clothing, diapers, wipes, first aid items, gas cards, dry and canned food, clothing, rubber boots and gas cans.

Lake County

American Family Feed & Supply, Clermont: Raising money via GoFundMe to buy supplies for hurricane relief. We will supply all transportation and logistics to get the supplies to the Carolinas. Every dollar donated will be used for relief efforts. Go to the GoFundMe page to donate. (This GoFundMe is not affiliated with Spectrum News.)