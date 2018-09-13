MIAMI -- The Trump administration has slashed funding for the second year in a row for counselors who help consumers sign up for health insurance through the federal marketplace.

In 2016, federal funding for the in-person counselors was almost $10 million in Florida. Last year, it was cut to $6.6 million, and on Thursday, health leaders said it was slashed to $1.25 million across the state.

Epilepsy Florida has helped more than 250,000 Floridians in 35 counties sign up for insurance. In a statement, the organization's CEO admitted the funding is a significant decrease but said they will persevere.

Despite numerous hurdles from the Trump administration, health insurance enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," has been strong, with Florida leading the way with 1.7 million consumers last year. About 10 million enrolled nationally.

Last month, Florida insurers announced the lowest premium hikes to date, another sign that the market is stabilizing.