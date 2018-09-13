FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Florence is sending waves crashing along the Central Florida coastline and creating some dangerous rip currents.

Officials said the water isn't safe and people should stay out of the water.

Deann Roddy and her sister Donna Smith are staying in Flagler Beach after they evacuated from Charleston South Carolina.

"Flo, she ran us off. I was too scared to stay," said Roddy.

The two took off Thursday morning scared of what Hurricane Florence will do to their homes.

"It’s never fun. It’s very uncertain. You don't know what’s going to be there when you get back," said Roddy.

But as they glanced at the water on Flagler Beach, they knew it was rough.

"I'm glad we came. It’s got to be way worse in Charleston right now and getting worse," said Roddy.

Although the storm is not in the direct path of Florida, it’s still strong enough to have an impact here.

The large swells from the storm are causing a very high risk of dangerous and life threatening rip currents at beaches.

"Stay out of the water," said Donna Smith, another evacuee.

People snapped pictures of the surfers in the water but did not dare to go in themselves.

Even local Flagler Beach residents like Michael Diette said ‘no.’

"Not today; it’s just too rough. I don't want to have to fight it," said Diette.

People are hoping the storm will spare them.

"(I hope) that nobody's lost their lives and (that there’s) little damage. That’s what we're praying for," said Smith.

Both Flagler and Volusia County beaches are flying the red flags. Volusia County Beach Safety said they rescued one person out of the ocean Thursday.

The Flagler Beach lifeguard director says fortunately they haven't had any water rescues since Labor Day.

The threat for strong rip currents remain at least for Thursday and Friday, and he said lifeguards won't be back out until Saturday.