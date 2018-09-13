LAWRENCE, Ma. (AP) -- Massachusetts State Police say gas line issues impacted some 70 homes in three communities north of Boston, including reports of explosions and fires.

MSP Fusion Center has current updated tally of responses to fires/explosions/investigations of gas odor at 70. Spread over wide swath of south #Lawrence and northern part of #NorthAndover with several others across Merrimack River in north Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/a7kBYaWFrJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports the issue is a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

At least four people have been treated for injuries. Homes with gas in those communities are all being evacuated. Gas and power are being shut off at those areas.

Andover police reported a total of 35 fires in that town at one point, with all fires now out.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he's "never seen anything like this."

#AndoverMA is under and evacuation order due to #MVGasFire — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) September 13, 2018

State police say Columbia Gas crews are working to depressureize gas lines in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.