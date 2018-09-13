ORMOND BEACH — Most people walking on the beach will find pretty seashells or maybe a crab trying to get back into the ocean, but on Wednesday a bale of marijuana washed ashore.

Bale contained 23 smaller packages of marijuana

Officials do not know where it came from

Sheriff's Office: Street value is $132,000

Volusia County Beach Safety stated the unusual find was discovered around 11 a.m. in northern Ormond Beach.

Officials found 23 smaller packages of marijuana in the bale.

They do not know where it came from, but the Volusia County Beach Safety stated in a news release that when ocean currents and winds are strong, packages like this wash ashore occasionally.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Laura Williams told Spectrum News that the street value of the 66 pounds of marijuana is $132,000, or $2,000 per pound.

In layman's terms, that is a lot of smackaroos.

Volusia County Beach Safety turned the marijuana over to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for destruction.