VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Florence, as officials say they're already seeing signs it could be rough on the beaches.

Officials plan to remove things off of the beach so they don't get destroyed.

Amy Walters and her family are visiting Daytona Beach.

"No matter when you come out here, it’s always pretty," Walters said.

But she says the water is now pretty rough as signs of Hurricane Florence start to show along the coast.

Lifeguard towers are starting to be removed from the beach so that they are destroyed by a potential storm surge.

Walters has been visitng the Volusia County beaches the past two days as Volusia County Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue are constantly putting out traffic signs and cones, then having to pull them back off to protect everything from the water.

"You could tell while you were walking on the beach, you got more ankle and knee deep you could feel that current pull against you hard. Glad that they're out here watching over everybody," Walters said.

The county says the surf is continuing to build, with six to nine foot waves expected by midday Wednesday, along with a significant increase in rip current activity.

They're watching out for a possible supertide and high waves.

Some of surfers aren't complaining about the waves, but they are still cautious.

"Everything is stronger. The waves are bigger, bigger rip currents," said Hunter Christie.

"It’s better to be safe than sorry. Anything could happen with the ocean. It's mother nature -- she can flip on you in an instant," said Bryce Opezzo.

The county says trash cans and portable restrooms in low-lying sections of the beach are being removed or moved to higher locations, and so are the toll booths.

Walters says for now they're enjoying their time and being cautious.

"(We're) trying to just know our limitations with the water and not trying to get out too far," Walters said.

The county says beachgoers should use off-beach parking through the end of the week, as high tides are expected to close beach driving in most areas. Damage to beach walkovers is also possible.​