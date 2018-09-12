ORLANDO, Fla. —Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, located 575 miles southeast of Cape Fear, N.C. The forecast is still on track for a projected landfall somewhere along the Carolina coastline early Friday.

Hurricane Florence plows toward North Carolina

Florence contains maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is expected to remain a major hurricane as it nears the Carolina coast. Slight weakening may occur at landfall, but overall this storm will threaten areas from the southeastern United States to the mid-Atlantic coastline with life-threatening flooding and storm surge.

Swells generated by distant Florence have begun to impact the southeastern U.S., including Florida, and will continue to do so through much of this week.

Locally, a coastal flood advisory has been issued for Flagler County until 8pm Friday and a high rip current risk will remain in effect for all of the east coast of Central Florida through Friday.

Florence is moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The minimum central pressure is 946 mb.

The following watches and warnings have been posted:

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia Border

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

North of the North Carolina/Virginia Border to Cape Charles Light Virginia

Chesapeake Bay South of New Point Comfort

Interests from South Carolina through coastal Virginia should continue to pay close attention to future forecasts.

After landfall, Florence is projected slowly track west or southwest across the Carolinas and northern Georgia, where it will pose a significant flood threat due to the incredible amount of rainfall forecasted. Some areas could exceed 30 to 40 inches of rain from the storm.

For Central Florida, Florence will bring significant wave activity along our Atlantic coast, a dangerous high rip current threat and possible coastal erosion due to the crashing waves. The core of Florence is expected to stay well to the north of our area.

Tropical Storm Isaac weakens

Elsewhere in the tropics, Isaac has weakened slightly, but is still a strong tropical storm located approximately 500 miles east of Martinique.

Maximum sustained winds are 60 mph. Isaac is expected to maintain tropical storm status as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles.

While it is still too early to tell the future of Isaac beyond the Lesser Antilles, models are hinting it will battle wind shear and weaken in the Caribbean Sea.

There is great uncertainty regarding this, so we encourage you to check back for updates often.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Martinique

Dominica

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Antigua

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

Saba and St. Eustatius

Isaac is expected to produce rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with some isolated totals near 8” across Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe.

A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels is possible.

Hurricane Helene weakens to Category 1 storm

Hurricane Helene has weakened some, now a Category 1 storm roughly 800 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This storm remains over open waters and will not threaten the United States.

Elsewhere

Finally, a disorganized area of low pressure near the northern Yucatan Peninsula is projected to drift westward and potentially take on tropical characteristics.

It has a high chance of becoming a tropical system by Friday. While it would not threaten Florida, interests in coastal Texas and Louisiana are encouraged to watch the progress of this system. The next name on the list is Joyce.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.