LARGO, Fla. — Several hundred new documents related to the Jordan Belliveau case were released Wednesday afternoon.

The documents describe what court-appointed advocates thought about baby Jordan living with his mom.

Belliveau, 2, was found dead in a wooded area of Largo Sept. 4. His mother, 21-year-old Charisse Stinson, is now accused of killing him. Belliveau was the subject of an Amber Alert for several days.

During that time, Stinson told investigators that she and her son were walking from their home on the evening of Sept. 1, when she accepted a ride from a stranger. She claimed that the man, named Antwan, attacked her and beat her unconscious. When she woke up in Largo Central Park, Jordan was gone, she said.

Stinson remains in jail without bond on murder charges.

Eckerd Connects, the agency contracted to oversee child welfare in Pinellas County, released 1,200 pages of documents involving the care, treatment and living conditions Jordan experienced.

Jordan was initially taken from his parents when he was an infant.

The order, dated Nov. 4, 2016, called on the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to take then baby Jordan into its custody using whatever force may be necessary.

The order went on to explain that: "The parents Charisse Stinson and Jordan Belliveau, Sr., are violent, impulsive, or acting dangerously in ways that seriously harm the child or will seriously harm the child."

The order goes went on to say the parents "are not meeting the child's basic and essential needs for food, clothing and supervision and the child has been seriously harmed or will likely be seriously harmed."

His living conditions were described as "hazardous" and that those living conditions "seriously endanger the child's physical health."

