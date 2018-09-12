KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Biggerstaffs have been together for 42 years -- it’s a long enough time to witness some tragedies like devastating hurricanes.

Kissimmee couple talks about living at 'Good Samaritan'

Mobile home community for elderly Irma evacuees

Kimberly, who has a lung condition, and Thomas, an air force veteran, have been through a hurricane once before -- when their mobile home in South Florida got destroyed due to Hurricane Wilma back in 2005.

They relocated to Kissimmee because of that. One year later they’re still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane of Irma.

Water got into the walls of their mobile home, filling the place with mold.

“We had water in under our place, and we probably had about 6 inches of water in the patio,” Thomas said.

The Biggerstaffs have been living at Good Samaritan for four years -- a mobile home community made up of elderly people that had to be evacuated last year before Hurricane Irma hit.

They’ve been able to repair most things with the assistance of FEMA and a program at Good Sam started by one of the residents called Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

“Neighbors helping Neighbors has been a very good contribution,” Kimberly said.

With the program’s help, they got their floor in, and with the wood they didn’t use, they donated to another Good Sam resident.

Thomas said in a way all is coming together full circle.

“We’ve been through a lot, but we’ve survived a lot,” Thomas said. “And that’s why we like to keep a positive attitude, (because) you can make it if you give it a little extra.”

We reached out to the executive director of Good Samaritan, and he said they have made some great progress and positive momentum, but they are still rebuilding their campus.