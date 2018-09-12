ORLANDO, Fla. — It was 17 years ago Tuesday when America was devastated by the largest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who died during the Twin Tower collapse were honored in Orlando with a candle light vigil.

While the ceremony was a humbling reminder that first-responder jobs can be deadly, one fire rescuer was actually one of those who was at the towers when they collapsed and survived.

"I was working the overnight. I was getting off at 8 in the morning and we got a late call by the time I got back to the station, that was when the World Trade Center was hit," Orlando Fire Rescuer and EMT Felix Marquez said.

Immediately calling the all call for responders, Marquez, just off a full overnight shift, hit the road to go out again. However, on his way he took one wrong turn which delayed his arrival. That delay saved his life.

"It may have been God guiding my path because everyone who responded from the west died," Marquez explained.

For weeks following 9/11, Marquez worked to try to save people from the rubble but ended up just pulling out parts of bodies from the destruction.

Just a few years later, Marquez moved to Central Florida. Partially, he said, because of the tragedy but also for a new opportunity with the Orlando Fire Department.

However, he still struggles.

"It's the survivor guilt that your friends are dead, but you are still alive," Marquez said. "But people attack you and say, 'Oh you're such a hero' and I say, 'The heroes are the ones who died. I was just fortunate to get out alive."

Now after surviving, Marquez said he dedicates his life every day to serve his community as a fire rescuer and train future rescuers in his school.

The candlelight vigil is an annual ceremony typically held in downtown Orlando every year.