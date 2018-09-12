GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There’s a spot where the buffalo roam and the wild horses run, and it’s right in Northern Florida.

The quiet preserve transports you to another time and place — a picturesque window into the old Florida days.

It’s at Paynes Prairie Preserve, where you’ll find just about everything a nature lover could want.

“Whenever I need a little recharge, I come right up here," said State Park Ranger Heather Grames.

She’s explored the preserve for the past four years learning just about everything she can about this Gainesville treasure.

“That’s what I really love about state parks — every time you walk into one, there is something unique. Here we have this beautiful prairie," Grames said.

The massive preserve will let you see plenty of unique sites, whether you’re walking along their boardwalk through the swamp or watching their wild horses roam the preserve.

On certain days you might even catch the wild buffalo that reside on the prairie, but on our visit we had to make do with their Florida Cracker cattle.

In all the park makes up more than 22,000 acres of space that will have you coming back time and time again to explore.

“This is a true wet prairie and it’s so unique and special, and it’s right down the road from Gainesville. You know you walk down the road on the north end, and you’re back in the city. It’s just not something you’d expect to see here," Grames said. ​

Payne's Prairie Preserve is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

You can check out their website for more information.