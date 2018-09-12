ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida airports are preparing for possible impacts from Hurricane Florence, including extensive flight cancellations.
- Airports prepare for impacts of Florence
- Most major airlines waiving fees, adjusting fare
- SEE BELOW: Airports closing Sept. 12 ▼
- LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Florence real-time coverage
- TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models
While the storm is far north of Florida, American Airlines has already canceled more than 5,000 flights at various Southeast airports over the next five days. Allegiant Airline has canceled several flights at Orlando Sanford International Airport.
There are multiple flights a day out of Central Florida to airports across the southeast, including American’s hub in Charlotte, and Atlanta, which serves as a hub for Delta and Southwest airlines.
Ten airports in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia will close by Wednesday night.
Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on the East Coast at some point in the coming days. It’s predicted the storm will cause extensive damage and flooding.
Orlando International Airport Executive Director Phil Brown said they are holding regular conference calls with other southeast airports to coordinate responses to possible impacts.
Brown says it’s important in the coming days for passengers flying out of OIA to contact their airline and ensure flights are operating as scheduled.
Most major airlines are waiving fees, capping fares, and adjusting flight schedules.
AIRPORTS CLOSING WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
- Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)
- Greenville, North Carolina (PGV)
- Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)
- New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)
- Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)
- Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (RDU) *Scattered cancelations
- Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)
- Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)
- Florence, South Carolina (FLO)
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)
- Hampton/Newport News, Virginia (PHF)
CONTACTING YOUR AIRLINE
The following list includes most, but not all, airlines with service between Central Florida airports and regions throughout the Southeast expected to be impacted by Hurricane Florence.
The following information includes details about impacted planned travel dates and airports, but passengers are encouraged to check with the airlines for full fee waiver and flight change information.
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 12 – Sept. 16
Airports: Asheville, Charleston, Concord, Greensboro, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Savannah
Allegiant has canceled ten Florida related flights on Friday, September 14.
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 16
Airports: Charleston, Raleigh/Durham
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 16
Airports: Asheville, Augusta, Charleston, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Columbia, Fayetteville, Florence, Greensboro, Greenville, Hampton, Hilton Head, Jacksonville (NC), Lynchburg, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Roanoke, Savannah, Wilmington
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 11 – Sept. 16
Airports: Charleston, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Columbia, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Jacksonville (NC), Myrtle Beach, Norfolk, New Bern, Newport News, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Roanoke, Savannah, Wilmington
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 16
Airports: Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, Savannah
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 11 – Sept. 16
Airports: Baltimore, Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Savannah, Washington, D.C.
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 17
Airports: Baltimore, Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Washington, D.C.
Original Travel Dates: Sept. 12 – Sept. 16
Airports: Asheville, Greensboro, Myrtle Beach, Richmond
Original Travel Dates: Septe. 10 – Sept. 16
Airports: Greenville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Wilmington, Fayetteville, Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheville, Roanoke, Norfolk, Richmond, Charlottesville, Shenandoah Valley, Savannah