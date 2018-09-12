ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida airports are preparing for possible impacts from Hurricane Florence, including extensive flight cancellations.

While the storm is far north of Florida, American Airlines has already canceled more than 5,000 flights at various Southeast airports over the next five days. Allegiant Airline has canceled several flights at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

There are multiple flights a day out of Central Florida to airports across the southeast, including American’s hub in Charlotte, and Atlanta, which serves as a hub for Delta and Southwest airlines.

Ten airports in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia will close by Wednesday night.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on the East Coast at some point in the coming days. It’s predicted the storm will cause extensive damage and flooding.

Orlando International Airport Executive Director Phil Brown said they are holding regular conference calls with other southeast airports to coordinate responses to possible impacts.

Brown says it’s important in the coming days for passengers flying out of OIA to contact their airline and ensure flights are operating as scheduled.

Most major airlines are waiving fees, capping fares, and adjusting flight schedules.

AIRPORTS CLOSING WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)

Greenville, North Carolina (PGV)

Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)

New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (RDU) *Scattered cancelations

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

Florence, South Carolina (FLO)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

Hampton/Newport News, Virginia (PHF)

CONTACTING YOUR AIRLINE

The following list includes most, but not all, airlines with service between Central Florida airports and regions throughout the Southeast expected to be impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The following information includes details about impacted planned travel dates and airports, but passengers are encouraged to check with the airlines for full fee waiver and flight change information.

Allegiant Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 12 – Sept. 16

Airports: Asheville, Charleston, Concord, Greensboro, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Savannah

Allegiant has canceled ten Florida related flights on Friday, September 14.

Alaska Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 16

Airports: Charleston, Raleigh/Durham

American Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 16

Airports: Asheville, Augusta, Charleston, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Columbia, Fayetteville, Florence, Greensboro, Greenville, Hampton, Hilton Head, Jacksonville (NC), Lynchburg, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Roanoke, Savannah, Wilmington

Delta Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 11 – Sept. 16

Airports: Charleston, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Columbia, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Jacksonville (NC), Myrtle Beach, Norfolk, New Bern, Newport News, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Roanoke, Savannah, Wilmington

Frontier Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 16

Airports: Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, Savannah

JetBlue

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 11 – Sept. 16

Airports: Baltimore, Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Savannah, Washington, D.C.

Southwest Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 10 – Sept. 17

Airports: Baltimore, Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Washington, D.C.

Spirit Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Sept. 12 – Sept. 16

Airports: Asheville, Greensboro, Myrtle Beach, Richmond

United Airlines

Original Travel Dates: Septe. 10 – Sept. 16

Airports: Greenville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Wilmington, Fayetteville, Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheville, Roanoke, Norfolk, Richmond, Charlottesville, Shenandoah Valley, Savannah