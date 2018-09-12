FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Flagler County communities are rallying for families who are suffering.

livelikecameron.org

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year.

It’s a typical day in the Koller household, Nicole preparing the medicines and John preparing food.

"This is the new normal so providing care every day," said Nicole Koller.

The around-the-clock care is all for their daughter, 16-year-old Toni Musselman.

Eight months ago she was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer: Acute lymphoblastic and Acute Myeloid leukemia.

Her mother's expressed her first thoughts when she found out.

"… I didn’t want her to die," said Nicole, expressing her first thought when she learned Toni’s diagnosis.

Every day is anything but routine for the family, as multiple weekly doctor visits to Jacksonville has them going non-stop.

"Traveling back and forth -- its 130 miles roundtrip," Nicole said.

The bills are stacking up, but thankfully some organizations have already stepped in to help, she said.

"One day you’re at school, and the next day you’re at the hospital, to Jacksonville being rushed by ambulance, and hearing that your daughter has cancer. It’s gas, it’s food, it’s how do you pay your bills at home when you’re not working," Nicole said.

Toni is among the 14 other children in Flagler County suffering from cancer, all part of the "Flagler 15."

Nicole said their daughter is taking strong adult medicines, and that’s a big part of why awareness is so important.

"New drugs need to be researched. Our kids deserve more than that. We need to make everybody aware that our kids are the future," she said.

But with more than two dozen rounds of chemo and a bone marrow transplant, the teen’s biggest dream is permanently getting back on the field with her bandmates. When she does it now -- it’s wearing a pink mask.

"With band camp, she told her doctors, ‘fine we’ll go to transplant, but I’ll be on that marching field at the end of July,’ and she was," Nicole said.

This family said they are so grateful to have the support of this entire community. Nicole has spent the few days making gold ribbons so that the band can wear them and show their support.

Though Toni's in remission, they hope people will donate to research to help all children to one day put down the masks.

"Toni would love to be right now on that marching field marching and playing with that mask off of her face, and that would put the biggest smile on her face," Nicole said.

This Friday, the families will be honored at the Flagler Palm Coast High School football game.

Nicole Koller made more than 200 gold ribbons for the band members to wear in their support of the Childhood Cancer Awareness.

The ‘Live Like Cameron Foundation’ in Flagler County is planning a 5K for these families on Sept. 29 at 8 a.m. at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center. All proceeds will go to helping families affected by childhood cancer.

If you'd like to help out, you can visit this website: livelikecameron.org

