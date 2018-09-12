ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Results from our exclusive Decision 2018 Senate Poll are in. It's becoming one of the most talked about races across the country.

Gov. Rick Scott facing longtime incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson

Exclusive poll indicates Senate race will be close

According to poll, Scott has slight lead

Decision 2018

Governor Rick Scott is challenging longtime Florida Senator Bill Nelson.

Right now our poll shows Scott with a slight lead. But results also show that the undecided voters will likely determine who wins.

In the poll, we asked, "If the election for United States Senator from Florida were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for? Governor Rick Scott received 46 percent of the votes, while Senator Bill Nelson received 44 percent. But 7 percent of the voters were undecided.

For approval ratings, Scott was also in the lead. We asked, "Do you approve or disapprove of the job Rick Scott is doing as Governor? Of the voters, 48 percent approve, 40 percent disapprove, and 12 percent are not sure.

For Nelson, 40 percent approve, 35 percent disapprove, and 25 percent are not sure.

We caught up with St. Petersburg resident DJ McBride to get his reaction to these numbers. He is a lifelong democrat, but is undecided on this race.

"I'm kind of split down the middle," said McBride.

McBride believes both candidates are capable of doing the job, but thinks voters have a hard time focusing on the issues.

"There's a lot of nasty things going on out there. Putting each other down and stuff. It's not clear cut anymore," said McBride "I'm watching and I’m finding as much information about both of them so that I can to make up my mind."

Early voting starts in less than six weeks. Election Day, which is November 6, is less than eight weeks away.

Our decision 2018 exclusive online poll surveyed 634 likely voters with a credibility interval of plus or minus 5.3 percent.