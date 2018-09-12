APOPKA, Fla. — In Northwest Orange County, one person was killed in an early morning house fire in Apopka.

Neighbors say man lived alone

Flames were seen shooting several feet into the air

It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 100 block of Alexandria Place Drive.

Dramatic video from a deadly house fire in NW Orange County this morning. Latest this am on @MyNews13. Video courtesy: Linda Pierre pic.twitter.com/MtDue4To6x — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) September 12, 2018

Neighbors say a man lived here alone and he was a military vet.

However, Spectrum News 13 does not have confirmation on who exactly the victim is.

The fire also did plenty of damage to the garage area.

Cell phone video from neighbors show the moments the fire erupted, sending flames several feet into the air.

One neighbor says after she saw the flames, she called 911.

When Orange County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived, they encountered the flames.

During their initial search of the one-story home, they discovered the victim.

Thirty firefighters helped battle the fire and were able to douse the flames.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations will look into the cause.