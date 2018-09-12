ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found Wednesday with partly sunny skies giving way to widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon with the highs will hover around 90 degrees.

Storm coverage will be low but any individual cell may be slow and erratic, capable of torrential rain. Most activity will fade this evening with the loss of daytime heating.

Lows will run in the mid-70s to upper 70s. A stray coastal shower is possible overnight. Similar weather will unfold on Thursday.

Drier air will get pulled into Central Florida for the remainder of the week and into the weekend, helping to drop rain chances. As a result, temperatures will heat up past the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

Ocean conditions will deteriorate due to distant Hurricane Florence. Although we are not expecting a direct impact, rising swells and a high risk of rip currents will last through the rest of the week.

Surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

TROPICAL UPDATE

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains active with three named systems, none of which pose a direct threat to Florida. Stay with the Weather Experts for the latest each hour at :51 past with the complete tropical update.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

