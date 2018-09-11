ORLANDO, Fla. -- The University of Central Florida will not play the University of North Carolina this weekend due to Hurricane Florence, school officials announced Tuesday.

The football game was set to kickoff at noon Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Due to Hurricane Florence, our game at UNC this weekend has been canceled.



UNC and UCF will continue to discuss the feasibility of playing the game at a later date this season. #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/8DfCNUw8Ne — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 11, 2018

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone who may be affected by the storm," UCF Vice President and Directors of Athletics Danny White said in a statement. "The priority must be safety for everyone in the path of the hurricane. Having been through similar situations the past two years, we certainly understand this decision. We wish UNC the best of luck through this storm and for the rest of the year.

Tickets purchased for the game will be automatically refunded according to school officials.

Both schools are working to determine when the game can be played later in the season.

Hurricane Florence is scheduled to make landfall on the Carolina coast by Thursday evening.