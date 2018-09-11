ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain quite active with the primary focus being major Hurricane Florence, located 410 miles south of Bermuda and 975 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, NC.

On the latest track, it is projected to make landfall somewhere along the Carolina coastline late Thursday night into early Friday.

Hurricane Florence a major Category 4 storm

Florence is a major Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph. Additional strengthening is still expected in the next 36 hours and Florence will remain a major hurricane as it nears the Carolina coast.

Swells generated by distant Florence have begun to impact the southeastern U.S., including Florida, and will continue to do so through much of this week.

Locally, a coastal flood advisory has been issued for Flagler County until 8 p.m. Friday, and a high rip current risk will remain in effect for all of the east coast of Central Florida through Friday.

Florence is moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The minimum central pressure is 944 mb.

The following watches have been posted:

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

Interests from South Carolina through coastal Virginia should continue to pay close attention to future forecasts.

After landfall, Florence is projected to stall somewhere in the mid-Atlantic region, where it will pose a significant flood threat due to the incredible amount of rainfall forecasted.

Some areas could exceed 20 inches of rain from the storm.

For Central Florida, Florence will bring significant wave activity along our Atlantic coast, a dangerous high rip current threat, and possible coastal erosion due to the crashing waves. The core of Florence is expected to stay well to the north of our area.

Isaac downgrades to tropical storm

Elsewhere, Isaac is a strong tropical storm located approximately 880 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds are 70 mph.

Isaac is forecast strengthen back to a category one hurricane as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles. While it is still too early to tell the future of Isaac beyond the Lesser Antilles, models are hinting it will battle wind shear and weaken in the Caribbean Sea.

There is great uncertainty regarding this, so we encourage you to check back for updates often.

Hurricane Helene continues to intensify

Hurricane Helene continues to intensify in the eastern Atlantic as it pulls away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Helene will not threaten the United States.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.