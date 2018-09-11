PALM BAY, Fla. -- It's been a year since a tornado ripped through a Palm Bay mobile home park as Hurricane Irma approached Central Florida.

Several mobile homes were damaged by tornado

The tornado hit as Hurricane Irma approached Central Florida

No one was injured

MORE COVERAGE: Hurricane Irma: One Year Later

And what a difference one year can make.

The neighborhood is almost back to normal but some mobile homes are no longer there.

Lynn Grimes remembers the day several mobile homes like hers were damaged and others totaled while they were bracing for Irma. An unexpected tornado hit their subdivision.

"I looked up and saw two of them, they were called twisted sisters, and for 45 seconds you heard the world explode, that 45 seconds seemed like 45 minutes," Grimes said.

Sgt. Steve Shytle from the Palm Bay Police Department remembers finding a man in his 90s in one of the homes. At first, the man refused to evacuate but eventually agreed as Irma was inching closer and closer.

"If we can move them ahead of time, its saves times from having to rescue them," Sgt. Shytle said.

Grimes said her home-sustained roof damage and flooding that took about four months to fix but the upgrades she made to her home made it more weather proof.

Grimes said her house was saved because of impact windows that withstand winds up to 168 miles per hour. The windows are pricey -- about $500 per window.

According to neighbors, no one was injured that day.