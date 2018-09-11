ORLANDO, Fla. -- While residents of the east coast try to escape Hurricane Florence's path, Florida is also preparing resources to send up to the Carolinas to help in the aftermath of the storm.

Duke Energy said crews from Florida will roll out as early as Wednesday.

The company -- headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina -- is hoping to avoid serious power outage issues such as the ones experienced in Florida after Hurricane Irma last year, when thousands of people were stuck in the dark for weeks. The company apologized at least twice for delays in restoring power .

The Salvation Army is also sending support to the mid-Atlantic: It has a team from the Orlando area joining other volunteers from across the state. The team is taking a 53=foot refrigerated feeding support trailer.

Also, two members of the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department have been deployed to North Carolina to assist with evacuation efforts. They are one of 25 crews from Florida heading to North Carolina to help with evacuations.