ORLANDO, Fla. — The morning will see heat and humidity, but come the afternoon, parts of Central Florida may see showers and storms.

Another hot, humid day is in store. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon, but coverage will be widely scattered. Expect highs around 90 degrees.

Storms will generally drift from west to east but any individual cell may be slow and erratic, capable of torrential rain.

Most activity will fade Tuesday evening with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will run in the low to mid-70s.

Similar weather will unfold on Wednesday. Drier air will be pulled into Central Florida for the latter part of the workweek, helping to drop rain chances from Thursday through the weekend.

As a result, temperatures will get hotter, running above the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

Ocean conditions will deteriorate due to distant Hurricane Florence.

Although we are not expecting a direct impact, rising swells and an increased risk of rip currents will last through the rest of the week.

Surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains active with three named systems, none of which pose a direct threat to Florida.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

