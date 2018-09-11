ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday marks 17 years since Sept. 11, 2011 -- a day where more than 2,900 people lost their lives.

Former NYPD sergeant honors first responders who lost theirs lives

She was helping direct traffic in Manhattan after the attack

23 from NYPD lost their lives on 9/11

“These men and woman gave there all and I don’t want them forgotten, I certainly will never forget,” said former New York Police Department Sgt. Nancy Rosado.

Outside Rosado’s home, every year she puts up a banner and a cut-out an officer to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

For Rosado, New York is home, spending 25 years on the NYPD force before moving to Florida.

“The best part of it is the diversity. You will run into every culture,“ Rosado said

It’s a place where she still has family.

On Sept. 11, 2001 Rosado was working in Manhattan when the planes hit the towers.

“It’s just painted like a smile, and all these flames coming out. We kept hearing, ‘it’s coming down, run,’ and we were right there, so we took off. Stuff was falling all around you, and you can feel it as it hits the ground and think you are going to die,” Rosado said.

Rosado was listening on emergency radio from people inside.

“You started (hearing) people asking for help. ‘Central I am on the 7th floor, Central on the 2nd floor,’” Rosado said.

Rosado was on the front lines helping direct traffic and helping and way she could.

Twenty-three lives were lost from NYPD, including Officer Jerome Dominguez, who she knew.

“He was one of those guys that this is what he lived for,” Rosado said.

Rosado still has a precious memory sent to her, found by construction worker Artie Freeman.

She will never forgot that day her hat blow off in chaos.

“It’s covered the original debris. It’s my hat. I sent them a thank you card. I was super touched by it,” Rosado said.

After 9/11, she helped officers psychologically. Today, she works at UCF helping first responders recover from tragic events.