DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County substitute teacher was arrested Friday after authorities say she battered four students in her classroom.

Mohga Kodsy, 59, is charged with felony aggravated child abuse.

According to a Daytona Beach Police arrest affdavit, Kodsy is accused of pushing the heads of four elementary school students in her classroom against a wall.

The school resource officer for Turie T. Small Elementary School said each of the four children told her that Kodsy directed them to stand against a wall for misbehaving.

The students told the SRO that Kodsy pushed their heads against the wall to prevent them from turning around, and that she also called them “evil.”

Upon arrest, Kodsy told the responding officer that she lined the students against the wall for allegedly laughing at her. She also said she didn’t touch any of the kids.

The parents of two of the children out of the four decided they wanted Kodsy to be prosecuted.

Spectrum News reached out to Volusia County Schools, and they said Kodsy was hired in Jan. 2017 and had no previous complaints.

Because of her arrest, the district says she will not be able to teach at any of its schools.

Kodsy is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail.