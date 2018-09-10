ORLANDO, Fla. — There are three hurricanes are in the Atlantic basin right now, with the prime concern for the east coast of the United States being Hurricane Florence.

On the latest track, it is projected to make landfall somewhere along the Carolina coastline on Friday.

Florence becomes a Cat. 2 hurricane

Florence intensified to a Cat. 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. It is expected to strengthen rapidly in the next 24 hours to a major hurricane.

Swells generated by distant Florence have begun to impact the southeastern U.S., including Florida, and will continue to do so through much of this week.

Florence is moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center; tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The minimum central pressure is 969 mb.

Interests from South Georgia through coastal Virginia should continue to pay close attention to future forecasts. After landfall, Florence is projected to stall somewhere in the mid-Atlantic region, where it will pose a significant flood threat due to the incredible amount of rainfall forecasted.

For Central Florida, Florence will bring significant wave activity in the Atlantic, along with a dangerous high rip current threat and possible coastal erosion. The core of Florence is expected to stay to the north of our area.

Hurricane Helene will not threaten U.S.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Helene continues to intensify in the eastern Atlantic as it pulls away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Helene will not threaten the United States. It is a Cat. 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

Hurricane Isaac's fate uncertain

The other named storm is Hurricane Isaac, approximately 1,205 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is a Category 1 storm with winds of 75 mph. Isaac is forecast to remain a hurricane as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles.

While it is still too early to tell the future of Isaac beyond the Lesser Antilles, models are hinting it will battle wind shear and weaken in the Caribbean Sea.

There is great uncertainty regarding this, so we encourage you to check back for updates often.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.