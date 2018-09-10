ORLANDO, Fla. — A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being involved in a crash on Hiawassee Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 4:40 p.m., 27-year-old Jasmine Sevallo was pulling her four-door 2016 Nissan vehicle from a driveway and onto southbound Hiawassee Road when she was struck on the left side by a 2012 Yama motorcycle, stated the FHP.

Adson Jerome, of Orlando, was taken to Health Central, where he died, according to FHP.

Sevallo was also taken to Health Central for minor injuries, explained the FHP.

Sevallo was wearing a seatbelt while Jerome wore his helmet, the FHP stated.

The FHP stated that charges are pending against Sevallo of Orlando.