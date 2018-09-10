NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- An Edgewater man died after he was pulled from the ocean in New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Edgewater man dies after being pulled from ocean

Steven Kolaczewski was found unresponsive

Kolaczewski was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead

At about 12:30 p.m., lifeguards received reports of a man in distress.

Lifeguards pulled an uresponsive man, later identified as 64-year-old Steven Kolaczewski, from the water and began lifesaving efforts. Kolaczewski was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Kolaczewski's cause of death.

Volusia County Beach Safety said it rescued 13 other people from the ocean without incident on Sunday.