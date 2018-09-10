FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are keeping a close watch on the intercostal area for possible flooding. But at the beach, rough surf and strong rip currents are expected.

Experts expect those waves to be even more powerful if the storm comes this way, but for now the surfers are enjoying it.

Since age 13, Jeremy Routhkowski has hit the beach with his surfboard.

"There's nothing else like riding a wave, mother nature -- its feeling her power. It's instant stress relief," Routhkowski said.

Relief that could come as Florence gets closer to the east coast as the wave heights are growing.

"The waves are actually picking up thigh-high, maybe shoulder-high on some of the larger sets," Routhkowski said.

Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts said waves could reach 7 to 10 feet by Thursday just offshore of Flagler and Volusia counties.

They say minor flooding will also be possible later this week in low-lying areas during high tide, especially for those who experience flooding during our typical heavy afternoon storms.

Lifeguards are flying the dangerous rip current flags so that everyone is aware of the dangers.

"Those are definitely a concern. You need to watch the lifeguards. Right now the rip currents are definitely out there. You just need to be careful," Routhkowski said.

While Routhkowski knows the damage storms can cause, he hopes the storms stay away and only his surfboard feels the impact.

"Far enough away that is doesn't hit our shore, but close enough to where it gives us a swell," Routhkowski said.

The waves could also cause some beach erosion if the coast gets slammed.

County officials said storms have made them a little bit more anxious these past couple years, but they urge residents to prepared and have your disaster plans in place.