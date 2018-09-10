ORLANDO, Fla. — The morning will see some heat and humidity, but come the afternoon, Central Florida will see some showers.

Hot, humid conditions will be on hand to start the week. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon, but coverage will be widely scattered. Expect highs around 90 degrees.

Storms will generally drift from west to east under the current pattern, so evening storms will dissipate as they push back toward the east coast.

Lows will run in the low to mid-70s. Similar weather will unfold on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier air will get pulled into Central Florida for the latter part of the work week, helping to drop rain chances even more. As a result, temperatures will get hotter, running above the average of 90 degrees.

Ocean conditions will deteriorate due to distant Hurricane Florence. Although we are not expecting a direct impact, rising swells and an increased risk of rip currents will prevail. Surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic is quite active with three hurricanes, none of which pose a direct threat to Florida. Stay with the Weather Experts for the latest each hour at :51 past with the complete tropical update.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

