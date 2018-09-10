Some parts of Central Florida are experiencing power outages. Below are outage maps and power company contact numbers to help get the information you need.

Duke Energy Power Outage Map

Florida Power and Light Power Outage Map

Ocala Power Outage Map

Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outage Map