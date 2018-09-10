ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A body was found in a pond near Silver Star Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Two county workers discovered the body at about 10:45 a.m. Monday.

When the workers went to lower the water level of the pond, they found the body of an adult.

Deputies said the body was badly decomposed and had likely been in the water more than 24 hours.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.