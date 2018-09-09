ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Florence is holding as a strong tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Helene and Isaac continue to churn in the Atlantic.

Florence to impact the Carolinas by end of week

Helene, Isaac to intensify as they move across the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Florence is the biggest concern to the U.S., as it will likely impact the Carolinas between Wednesday and Friday.

Florence is located approximately 765 miles southeast of Bermuda. Movement is west at 6 mph.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 70 mph.

Florence is expected to become a hurricane later today.

Although it is quite a distance away, swells generated by Florence will begin to impact the southeastern U.S., including Florida, today and through much of next week.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the storm’s center. The minimum central pressure is 989 mb. It is growing more likely that the system will have a direct impact on the Carolinas. Interests from South Georgia through coastal Virginia should continue to pay close attention to future forecasts. For Central Florida, it is becoming likely that Florence will bring significant wave activity in the Atlantic, along with a high rip current threat and possible coastal erosion. The core of Florence is expected to stay to the north of our area.

TROPICAL STORM HELENE

Tropical Storm Helene is in the eastern Atlantic and it is impacting the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Helene has sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west at 14 mph. The minimum pressure is 997 mb.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches continue for part of the Cabo Verde islands, including:

Santiago

Fogo

Brava

Tropical storm force winds extend 80 miles from the center. Helene is expected to become a hurricane later today as it pulls away from the Cabo Verde islands.

From there, Helene is expected to curve to the north and remain out to sea.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC

Finally, Tropical Storm Isaac has developed east of the Lesser Antilles and is strengthening. Isaac is located approximately 1540 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Isaac right now.

The storm is moving slowly toward the west at 9 mph with winds of 50 mph. Isaac could become a hurricane on Monday.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.